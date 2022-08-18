Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 765,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 561,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

