Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

