Elgethun Capital Management Invests $502,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 430,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,617,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

