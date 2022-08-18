Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

