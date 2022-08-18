Elgethun Capital Management Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,979,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVR traded up $19.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,439.75. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,320. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,233.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,498.86. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.