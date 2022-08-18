Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 5,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,522. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

