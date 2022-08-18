Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.82

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.82 and last traded at C$17.82, with a volume of 154053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.10.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

