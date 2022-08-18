Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

