Edward L. Kuntz Acquires 5,006 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,876.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,181.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of SLNG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
About Stabilis Solutions
