Edward L. Kuntz Acquires 5,006 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,876.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,181.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of SLNG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

