Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.69

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $10.20. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the period.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
