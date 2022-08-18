Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.69

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $10.20. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $226,558.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $92,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $226,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,729 shares of company stock worth $804,224 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 186,617 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

