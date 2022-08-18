East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 123,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

East West Petroleum Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

