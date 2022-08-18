Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

DLNG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 53,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,998. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Further Reading

