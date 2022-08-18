Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 1,803 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $191,785.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,894.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total transaction of $1,360,940.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $797,184.19.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

