Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 35.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 793,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 480.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 775,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 775.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 635,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

