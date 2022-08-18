DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Plans GBX 4.22 Dividend

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSW Capital Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of DSW opened at GBX 113.78 ($1.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a market capitalization of £24.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,896.33. DSW Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 15,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,030.93).

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

