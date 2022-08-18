Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,341,062 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $21,330,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 906,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dropbox by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 563,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox Stock Down 2.3 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.