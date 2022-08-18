Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$184,811.46 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.87 per share, with a total value of C$184,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at C$111,554,045.37.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56.
- On Monday, August 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50.
- On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, with a total value of C$295,362.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88.
- On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.69 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of C$926.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
