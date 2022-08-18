Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$184,811.46 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.87 per share, with a total value of C$184,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at C$111,554,045.37.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56.

On Monday, August 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50.

On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, with a total value of C$295,362.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.69 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of C$926.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.