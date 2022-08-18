DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPCS remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 300.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 614,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

