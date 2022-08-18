Donu (DONU) Trading Up 1,112.7% This Week

Donu (DONU) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Donu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Donu has a market capitalization of $227,754.30 and $24.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donu has traded up 1,112.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063774 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Donu Profile
Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh.
Buying and Selling Donu
