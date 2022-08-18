DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DomRaider (DRT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $228,270.91 and $5.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,393.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070704 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

