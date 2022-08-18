Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 39,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,888. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

