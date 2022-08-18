Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.35

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.35 and traded as high as $99.55. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 193,134 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.