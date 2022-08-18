Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Equius Partners Inc.

Equius Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equius Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,133. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

