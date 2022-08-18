Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
