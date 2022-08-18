Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

