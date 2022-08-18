Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 299.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

