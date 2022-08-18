Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$102.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million.

Digi International stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

