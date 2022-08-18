Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 1.6%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Deutsche Wohnen from €50.00 ($51.02) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

