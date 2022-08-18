Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

DLAKY stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

