Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €28.22 ($28.80) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.