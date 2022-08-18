Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £126 ($152.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £108.15 ($130.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,470.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,974.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($196.65).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.