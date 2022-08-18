Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,190.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.67.

CABGY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

