Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,190.00

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.67.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

CABGY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

