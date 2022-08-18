Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DOOR opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $6,089,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.