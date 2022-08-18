Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

EVK opened at €20.02 ($20.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.22 and a 200-day moving average of €24.30. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

