Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $86,003.82 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,323,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,527,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

