Dero (DERO) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00016697 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $96,777.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.35 or 0.07928273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00176310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00261019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00714108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00572921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005242 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,775,330 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

