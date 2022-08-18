Deri Protocol Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $91,846.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,457,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,158,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

