DeRace Trading Down 17.7% This Week (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $186,813.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
