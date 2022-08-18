delta.theta (DLTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,510.00

delta.theta (DLTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, delta.theta has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One delta.theta coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $338,124.02 and $11,510.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

delta.theta Coin Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,637,613 coins and its circulating supply is 35,029,925 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

Buying and Selling delta.theta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade delta.theta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase delta.theta using one of the exchanges listed above.

