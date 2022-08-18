delta.theta (DLTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,510.00

delta.theta (DLTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, delta.theta has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One delta.theta coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $338,124.02 and $11,510.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
delta.theta Coin Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,637,613 coins and its circulating supply is 35,029,925 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
Buying and Selling delta.theta
