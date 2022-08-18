Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

