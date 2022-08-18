Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.25. 21,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.10. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

