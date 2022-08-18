Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 952 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $85,345,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.94. 84,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,611. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

