Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $461.33. 17,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.