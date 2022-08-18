Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,636. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.