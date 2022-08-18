Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $429.89. 140,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,327. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

