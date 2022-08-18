Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,506 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 7,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

