Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Raised to €71.30

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.46.

DLVHF stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

