DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0592 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $700.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,710,604 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

