DECOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $579.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $579.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

