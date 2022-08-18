Dean Hager Sells 30,006 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamf Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,031 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Jamf by 29.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

