Dean A. Chin Sells 1,209 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 149,637 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after buying an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.